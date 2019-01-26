PYNGU is a new electronic pop project from Germany product Kyco. Collaborating here with 18-year-old UK based singer Loveday, the pair have created Breathless (Like This).

Relatively straight up electronic pop, what made this standout for me is the combination of Loveday’s comparatively raw and emotive vocal with touches of polish in the product. In particular the section around halfway through, when melodic scales weave their way around the vocal, creating a sense of being wrapped up in the emotional core of this record.

Check out Breathless (Like This) below: