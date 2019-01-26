I’m excited to to be able to share that, in partnership with PRS for Music and PRS Foundation, Glastonbury Festival have just announced the 2019 Emerging Talent Competition. The competition gives artists of any musical genre the opportunities to compete for a slot on one of the main stages at this year’s Glastonbury Festival. Winners will also be awarded a £5,000 Talent Development prize from PRS Foundation to help support their songwriting and enable them to take their music creation to the next level. Two runners up will also each be awarded a £2,500 PRS Foundation Talent Development prize.

Those that wish to enter have just one week, starting at 5pm on Monday 28 January, to submit their entry before the deadline on Monday 4 February at 5pm. Entries can be submitted at the Glastonbury Festivals website, and should consist of one original song on Soundcloud plus a link to them performing live (even if it is just a bedroom performance).

Recent finalists in the Emerging Talent Competition include Nigerian-born Flohio, a rapper who featured on the BBC’s Sound of 2019 list, and Izzy Bizu, a 2016 BRITs Critics’ Choice nominee and winner of the 2016 BBC Music Introducing Award.

Once again I will be one of a panel of some 30 bloggers tasked with judging the initial entries and creating the ‘longlist’ of 90 entries. This longlist will then be scrutinised by Michael and Emily Eavis in order to compile short-list of eight artists who will compete to be the winning act in a live final in Pilton in April.