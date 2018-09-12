West Parade is West London producer Charlie Chipchase and the focus here is on combining warm electronics with glitchy, shuffling rhythms and a subdued pop feel.

Abinger was initially created the morning after a house party whilst Charlie was studying in Manchester - he deliberately chose that moment because he liked the way his voice sounded in that tired and hungover state.

But Abinger sat on the shelf when other things in his life took over. It was only later, when he decided to make songwriting a focus, that Charlie ended up coming back to Abinger to finish it.

This is Chipchase’s first release as West Parade and he chose Abinger as it felt like a suitable bridge between his past, student days and the future he is pursuing as a producer. There is a lovely downtrodden feel to this, capturing the emotionally vulnerable but tired feeling of the morning after the night before. The vocals feel like the half remembered memories of what happened the night before, and the music cautiously ramps to an funk fuelled conclusion. It’s a little tentatively optimistic, and I love the mood captured here.