I hadn’t listened to Love Fast Die Young by FAANGS before being sent this video of a live studio rendition, and I have to say it stopped me in my tracks. The original is a powerful piece of melancholic pop music - this live version strips it back and really shows you how great the song is.

The beauty here is in the simplicity of it all. The camera circles the two performers as they both give this their all, and yet whilst the vocal is belted out like it has come straight from the heart there is a remarkable level of restraint to the whole thing.

Check it out below: