The Millennial Club are a southern-Californian based dream pop outfit who aim to blend 80s pop with 90s R&B to create a romance-inspired sound that feels inherently Californian.

Santa Barbara is The Millennial Club’s first single of 2018 and it is the aural equivalent of a swoon: a sharp exhale of breath when it feels like your heart can’t keep stay inside any more and all your insides might come out.

The track captures the feel of California coastline drives with a close friend - the melodies all so soft and the vocals breathless and pouring out in quick succession. Santa Barbara has the feeling of what might happen when someone has finally uncorked the bottle on how they feel. Able to articulate their feelings for someone for the first time, all these bottled up emotions are finally able to seek the oxygen they have craved for so long.

Check out Santa Barbara below: