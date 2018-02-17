Cherry is the new butterflies-in-the-stomach feeling pop gem from New Shack.

Cat Leavey’s vocals are the standout on this track for me... Working together with Eric Robertson, Leavey and Robertson are Utah dark pop duo New Shack. The pair initially started working together whilst Leavey was living in Germany, and much of their music was created remotely.

Packed with woozy bass and lush snappy percussion, Cherry is a wonderfully dizzy pop record and the vocals skip across that wonderful production like a stone skimming across water. Check it out below: