Diamonds is the latest track from Copenhagen’s Vera, real name William Asingh.

Having worked with the likes of Off Bloom, Liss and MØ, Asingh’s solo work shows off his sophisticated production capabilities and eclectic tastes. Following on from his debut EP Good Job No Conversation, Vera is back with this new track - a sax driven piece of soul that somehow feels both raw and polished.

The track itself is about the difficulty of coming to terms with a disconnection from someone you care about - weighing up the depth of feeling you really have with the need to protect yourself. Describing the track, Asingh says:

“The song is a about being pushed away by people that you really trust and love. About trying to demean them in your own head to make things easier, but still knowing deep inside how much you care… Musically its all about smooth saxophones and lounge vibes combined with a classical pop dynamic. Its definitely the most pop track I've made as Vera. And probably my favorite Vera song so far.”

Sometimes things don’t work out, regardless of how much you care about someone and it can be hard to move on from someone you never really stop caring about. Diamonds is a survival mechanism - throwing shade where none really exists.