Following up on her recently release Like I Used To, Julia Knight is back with another track dealing in the disappointment that can come from relationships.

Describing the track, Knight says:

“Cool For You is about a super brief relationship that looking back on, I had no business being in really. I met someone in the summer and thought everything was working out, only for it to end abruptly a short couple months later. It’s about trying to be so cool and casual as a way to protect yourself. I hated that.”

There can be a hard tug-of-war in the early stages of a relationship, trying to figure out how much to open yourself up... Ultimately things can’t advance and grow without vulnerability, but sometimes that vulnerability can be abused.

Here Julia’s smooth vocal and woozy electronic synths tell a tale of dejection in a restrained way, mirroring her attempt not to make a big deal of things... Playing it cool as a sample of a phone call from a potential partner drifts by in the background.

Maybe real love doesn’t require you to hide what you actually feel, and playing it cool? Maybe it's just a bit, well, cold.