We are all a little lucky, because Watchu Saying is the third release we have had this year from Hugh, the collaborative project between Andy Highmore, Joshua Idehen and Martin Kolarides.

Watchu Saying gradually unfolds in a particularly distinct way - initially riding in on a weird wave of distortion, Idehen and Jylda’s vocals pad along on a gentle bed of electronics before jumping into the kind of cyclical chorus that feels as though it has no beginning and no end. This track feels like it gives lots of airtime to Kolarides’ guitar work, which initially delicately weaves its way around the bed of the track before becoming a focal point in the second chorus. This is a track that feels a little disorientating, but at the same time that trademark Hugh warmth feels like a musical embrace.

Whilst this is Hugh’s latest song, it’s actually one of the oldest that Idehen and Highmore have written together. Idehen’s inspiration for the lyrics came as he wrote a love song based on Star Wars after he read an old novel that is no longer considered part of the official canon. The line “You are the X-Wing, and I am the Y” stuck out, and ultimately Watchu Saying was the result.