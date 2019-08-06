Sometimes a song hits you in the stomach and leaves you with this queasy feeling. That’s Forget by Theo Bard, and frankly it’s genuinely terrifying. Emotions turned into torture, memories into wounds.

Forget sounds like BlackPlastic favourites Hugh if they were produced by James Blake - deep, emotional and melancholic vocals ride waves of heavy distorted electronic melody. The video creeps and drips and melts and falls apart in much the same way that those of us lost in love or who have lost love do. It’s bruisingly sincere and open, the tortuous moment of insomnia as you are confronted with the betrayal of an ex-love all too real. You can’t hear this and not know how horrendous the experience was.

And yet, Theo has survived. He must have, in order to write and record this song. And these feelings, they still hurt, but they will dull, with time. And the scars? They tell their own story.

I’ll give the final word to Bard himself, who describes what led to such a personal recording: