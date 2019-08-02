A.ROSE are an Amsterdam-based electronic pop group fronted by East-Grinstead’s Anna-Rose Clayton. Taking inspiration from the likes of MØ and Tove-Lo, A.ROSE create music that combines electronic synths, acoustic drums and pop swagger to form something that feels modern whilst incorporating visual and melodic stylistic elements from the 70s and 80s.

Hush Hush follows on from previous singles *ILYF* and *Rising*, and it deals with the compromises that come from commercialism. The song has a wonderfully disorientating feeling of being dream-like whilst having a vocal that has a grounded, earthy delivery. Those electronics float around a vocal that sees Clayton wear her heart on her sleeve, creating a feeling that she is puncturing her own tendency for self-deception.

Focusing full time on your passion can be a complex and confusion proposition, and one I have considered in the past. Whilst spending your time immersed in the things you love is a thrilling prospect, there are negative aspects that can creep in when paying your rent relies on something so integral to your sense of personal identity.

Discussing the song, Anna-Rose says:

“Hush Hush is about determination and the efforts needed for action. We all see rules being broken and lines getting blurred the moment there’s money involved. I wrote this as a reminder for myself. I believe that everyone’s struggling with themselves, so I hope this gives them hope, but at the same time helps them being aware of our flaws.”

Check out the video for Hush Hush below: