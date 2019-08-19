Faith Over Fear is the latest single from Welsh electronic musician Rachel K Collier, and represents the latest to come in support of her debut LP.

The song itself arrives in a flurry of percussion and vocal samples, Rachel K Collier’s vocal slowly unwinding atop of a deep electronic wall-of-sound. The song works its way towards a notable peak, the chorus fully unshackling those vocals as the instrumentation falls into a full-on progressive house sound.

This is a statement of intent - a whispered form of encouragement to oneself, to keep going... To persevere, to overcome fear. You can feel Collier’s own desire to keep moving, musically Faith Over Fear accelerates with the sense of propulsion of someone who just wants to get there, to not look down. It’s a clatter of drums, an overwhelming bass groove, a delicate human in the middle of it all.

Rachel describes the song, and how she has had to overcome the criticism and the detractors and instead just focus on where she wants to get to: