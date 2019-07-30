Take Care is the third and most recent single from Chloe Tang, a Chinese-American singer/songwriter from Phoenix but now based in LA. Having already built up over half-a-million streams on Spotify with her first two tracks, Lame and Hype, Tang creates an insatiable sounding concoction of pop and R&B that is as hard to categorise as it is to resist.

There is an undeniable confidence here on display for someone so early into their musical career. Chloe’s easy going vulnerability combines with the a knowing hook, allowing Take Care to capture a feeling of breathless love. The vocals bounce back and forth, unable to stand still as Tang fizzes with nervousness as she acknowledges the depth of her feelings, the chorus landing the full weight with a kick drum that knocks you off your feet (a bit like love itself, then).