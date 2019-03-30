Win You Over sounds like someone took your emotional sensation of a having a crush, bottled it and then poured it into rare plastic vinyl records. Bubbling enthusiasm and determination grabs you by the shoulders to create a moment of forced eye contact as Whethan, Bearson & SOAK tell you, “Hey... I’m really into you, you dummy”.

There is a feeling of joyful easiness here in Win You Over... knowing you are into someone and just seeing how that plays out. The main refrain from the song asks over and over again, “If I try could I win you over?”, some 27.5 times, and you suspect it is as much a rhetorical question as one directed at anyone in particular. It’s the nagging, insistent craving of a brain that can’t quiet itself, joyous and in awe and just wanting someone so damn bad.

Win You Over is the first collaboration between Chicago producer Whethan, Norwegian musician Bearson and Irish artist SOAK. Together they have made something that truly feels like the product of one mind - a sparkling piece of disco-pop. Check it out below.