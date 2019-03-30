This right here is the kind of joint I feel irresistible... slipped into my inbox at a point when my backlog of blog posts is already worryingly long, Kick is the sort of song I can’t not write about.

Kick has a weird and woozy production style that feels cavernous and a vocal that somehow feels so close it’s like it’s in my head. This is music built like architecture. It's a dayglo danceline in an empty multi-storey car park, neon lights in echoing alleyways, bright candy trickling down drainpipes.

In other words, Kick, a song about infectious attraction, manages to combine brightness and grit in way that you can almost touch. It elevates the chorus to magic trick - slight of hand as seemingly everything happens at once, multiple rhythms bounce around my head and, once it is over, it is hard to know what happened... all I do know is I found myself singing this in the bathroom as I got dressed, having only ever heard it once.