CNMA (pronounces ‘cinema’) is the musical alias of Tristan Temmel, an artist from Orlando who initial tried to break into music as part of a boy band. Having travelled to LA to put in exhausting 12-hour days practicing both singing and dancing, Tristan put some extra focus at the end of each day to learn about music production. Six months in, and the boy band thing wasn’t working out so the group decided to part ways.

After another false start that saw Tristan try and work behind the scenes on production duties with a trio of friends, he is now stepping into a new era. CNMA sees Tristan take the reigns and own the whole vision, from songwriting and production to singing and ultimately mastering.

I is a song that reflects on the experience of growing up in a post-9/11 world of increasingly extreme politics and violence. I is a record with a rawness to the production style, applying a post-grunge aesthetic to an R&B performance. The result is insistent and infectious but also feels authentic.