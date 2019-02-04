Empty is the latest release from Brisbane-born bedroom singer, songwriter and producer Yoste. With a lush, atmospheric atmospheric and earnest vocals, Empty is a song full of yearning and bubbles with a feeling of untapped desire.

Empty is lifted from Yoste’s forthcoming EP, Try To Be Okay, due February 15. It follows recent single Blue, also featured on the forthcoming EP, and a track that Empty follows on from. Describing the track, Yoste says:

“Empty follows Blue deliberately. In many ways it carries the same themes but finds some resolution. It's about recognising that I will never fully understand most of myself or what's around me, but there's peace in not knowing. Again, I wanted to counterbalance those quite heavy ruminations with positive instrumentation, something people could dance to and not necessarily think about. That's quite key to my approach in general - I want all the songs to have depth for those who care to look, but I don't want to beat anyone over the head with my esoteric angst.”

Check out Empty below: