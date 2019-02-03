Spill Tab’s new single First has a deep, woozy feeling to it. From the ghostly opening bars, an old piano and a quiet vocal that picks its way through the wreckage there is something overwhelming about this song. It gradually builds and twists and overflows, like one of those conversations where one word leads into the other and before you know it you have said way more than you ever meant to.

Spill Tab are duo David and Claire, who collaborate to make music remotely, David from LA and Claire from New York. First is the follow-up to last year’s appropriately named debut single When U Call.

The feeling of this song feels perfect given its subject matter. First tackles the subject of seeing an ex replicating parts of your relationship with someone new, or contradicting the things they told you when you broke up. It can be an alienating and saddening experience, and the feeling of being unmoored and alone is palpable when listening to First. This is an impressively dramatic and emotional record. Check it out below: