Nothing Holding Me Back is the new track from Bella Mer and it is her attempt to create a personal anthem - something that she can use to battle her internal doubt and fear.

With a delicate, angelic vocal, Bella Mer asserts herself in a simple refrain that “Nothing’s holding me back” whilst beneath her a throbbing bass line creates a sense of momentum and determination. It feels otherworldly, and yet the world it perhaps most closely resembles is our internal one - the feelings that bubble away inside all of us, mostly undetected as we go about our days.

Check out Nothing Holding Me Back below: