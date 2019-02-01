Daria Black is a singer-songwriter who channels artists like Muse, the xx and Radiohead into her own blend of indie-pop, which combines her soft vocal delivery with melodic yet gritty musical arrangements.

Not That Girl is a song inspired by Daria’s own feelings of empowerment and independence - her ability to do things on her own terms with her own skills. Having previously worked through a difficult period with a producer who took advantage of her professionally and romantically, Daria ultimately came out stronger, growing and learning how to produce her own music.

Daria deliberately brought out a lighter, pop-influenced sound on Not That Girl after a mentor challenged her and said she couldn’t write a pop song… On hearing this track he changed his mind.

The chorus here has a wonderful vocal hook but where this song really shines for me is in the way the vocals are layered around that bass line. The bass has an elastic quality and Daria’s vocal shifts around it in a way that feels likely the melding of woman and machine.