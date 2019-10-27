Having first appeared on BlackPlastic last month, Elodie Rêverie is back with her latest single, the appropriately spooky-titled Golden Ghosts.

The last song of Elodie’s I covered here was Skeleton Castle, a shimmering piece of pop music that glistened in a way that combined the crunch of grungy guitars with the glitter of disco. In contrast, Golden Ghosts waltzes along with a spectral and ever so slightly threatening sense of drama. Deliberately distancing herself from the electronic pop sound of her recent releases, Golden Ghosts was inspired by the feelings depicted in the Eagles’ Hotel California, but here the threat feels ever present.

Golden Ghosts is constructed from a piano introduction lifted from Standchën by Schubert, around which Elodie applies minimal production to leave us with something simply and yet impactful. It also reminds me of the melancholic sounds scapes used in Succession, my current TV obsession. There is an electric sense of power flowing through these sounds.

Check out Golden Ghosts below: