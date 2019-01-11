Different Story is the latest track from LA-based musician Jake Messig, whose name reflects the fact he is attempting to break into the music industry from the position of an intern.

Different Story portrays the breakdown of a relationship that felt destined for a different ending, with gentle, bruised guitar work echoing the xx as Messig’s emotionally exposed vocals contrast with the dubstep-influenced production work. You can feel the longing here, the desire to wind back the clock and rewrite what happened, and the result is a little haunting.

Check out Different Story below: