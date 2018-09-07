Kaspberg is the alter ego of Finnish electronic music producer and DJ Kaspter Granroth. Here on Show You he creates a deep sounding piece of Garage & R&B influenced electronic music.

Show You is a tribute to feeling like you are in a good place when someone else is feeling negative about it. Rather than create further negativity, it’s about offering to help show people how you got there - provided they are willing to listen.

The subject gives the song a cool swagger that informs the confident vocals and effortless hooks. There is a nice slight looseness to this track, a slightly analogue sounding sloppiness that comes through in the easy swing of the rhythms and bass. Kasperg has managed to perfectly capture the easy feeling he wanted to convey.