Like I Used To is the second single from musician Julia Knight, who first appeared on the scene with her debut single Ghost Of You back in September 2016. Two years is a long time, but Knight chose to use that time to perfect her follow-up, focusing on every element of this new song.

The lead single to be lifted from her forthcoming EP Love Is A Hoax, Like I Used To is about being able to step back and view a relationship with perspective some time after it ended. It is about being able to miss certain elements of a relationship without actually wanting to be back in it.

The melody, percussion and soft keyboards here create an intoxicating atmosphere that blends with Knight’s vocal performance beautifully. Those vocals feel a little lost in sad introspection, and you can really hear the loss in the way she sings. The chorus manages to create the sense of moving on out of necessity - the little “Oh na na na na” vocal hook sounds almost sounds like a deliberate form of distraction from what Knight must be feeling.