Having built up a reputation working as a producer and audio engineer, with Come Back Bussauto has taken centre stage.

Created in collaboration with vocalist Felish, Come Back is the result of a partnership that started when Felish sent a phone recording of her singing to one of Bussauto’s instrumental tracks impromptu. The pair got on so well that they ended up creating Come Back together.

I love the gentle feel to Felish’s vocals here, and the crunchy, woozy sound to the drum track. Check out Come Back below: