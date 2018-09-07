Me Not You are a New York City outfit who dub themselves as ethereal garage pop. If you are wondering what that means, it means they combine dream pop melodies with layers of distortion and reverb. Can you imagine what Chvrches’ songs would sound like if they were played by The Jesus And Mary Chain? Then you are there…

…And ‘there’ is a pretty great place to be. Buried Alive is a sharp and brittle pop record that sounds like it’s being put under pressure. It’s a record seemingly about seeking solace through company, the sense that things may be going wrong but it will be okay if you are by my side. Describing the song, the band cryptically said: