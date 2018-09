I’m caught up in a dream by the new track from Liverpool musician Pizzagirl, Highschool.

The hooks here are just breathless - this is pure 80s beauty, very reminiscent of Prefab Sprout or the soundtrack to a John Hughes movie. Earnest vocals and melancholic keys give this a sad and introspective feel that I love.

Real name Liam Brown, Highschool is the first track to be taken from Pizzagirl's forthcoming sophomore EP Season 2, due in November through Heist or Hit.