It’s been a little while since I last wrote about Yellow Days, real name George van den Broek, and his blend of weird psyche funk. Following on the heels of the weird plastic soul of The Way Things Change is new single How Can I Love You?

How Can I Love You? is a little less strung out than either of the tracks I’ve featured here before, instead leaning into a relatively easy going jazz sound. There’s still a loose, elastic feel here, but it wouldn’t feel out of place in your nu soul classics playlist. Yellow Days’ vocals still manage to capture the sound of someone just on the verge of losing control, and that lends his music a unique sense of authenticity. Still, How Can I Love You? is undeniably the sound of an artist ready for the big time.

You can check out Yellow Days during his pop-up takeover of 189 Shoreditch High Street on Wednesday from 3pm, featuring a gallery, shop and a 30-minute live set taking place at 7pm followed by guest DJs. You can also see Yellow Days on tour: