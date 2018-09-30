It’s been a little while since I last wrote about Yellow Days, real name George van den Broek, and his blend of weird psyche funk. Following on the heels of the weird plastic soul of The Way Things Change is new single How Can I Love You?
How Can I Love You? is a little less strung out than either of the tracks I’ve featured here before, instead leaning into a relatively easy going jazz sound. There’s still a loose, elastic feel here, but it wouldn’t feel out of place in your nu soul classics playlist. Yellow Days’ vocals still manage to capture the sound of someone just on the verge of losing control, and that lends his music a unique sense of authenticity. Still, How Can I Love You? is undeniably the sound of an artist ready for the big time.
You can check out Yellow Days during his pop-up takeover of 189 Shoreditch High Street on Wednesday from 3pm, featuring a gallery, shop and a 30-minute live set taking place at 7pm followed by guest DJs. You can also see Yellow Days on tour:
- 10th October – Democrazy, Gent
- 11th October – Het Zonnehuis, Amsterdam – SOLD OUT
- 12th October – Uebel & Gefahrlick, Hamburg
- 13th October – Festsaal Kreuzberg, Berlin
- 15th October – Vega, Copenhagen
- 18th October – Papiersaal, Zurich
- 19th October – Arci Ohibo, Milan
- 22nd October – Thekla, Bristol – SOLD OUT
- 23rd October – The Bullingdon Arms, Oxford
- 25th October – Riverside, Newcastle
- 26th October – The Garage, Glasgow
- 27th October – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
- 28th October – The Globe, Cardiff
- 29th October – Brixton Electric, London
- 4th November – Tropicalia Festival, Long Beach
- 5th November – El Ray Theatre, Los Angeles – SOLD OUT
- 6th November – El Rey Theatre, Los Angeles – SOLD OUT
- 7th November – Slim’s, San Francisco – SOLD OUT
- 9th November – Kilby Court, Salt Lake City – SOLD OUT
- 10th November – Larimer Lounge, Denver – SOLD OUT
- 12th November – Lincoln Hall, Chicago
- 14th November – Lee’s Palace, Toronto – SOLD OUT
- 15th November – Casa Del Popolo, Montreal – SOLD OUT
- 16th November – The Sinclair Music Hall, Boston
- 17th November – Music Hall of Williamsburg, New York – SOLD OUT
- 18th November – Music Hall of Williamsburg, New York – SOLD OUT
- 19th November – First Unitarian Church, Philadelphia
- 20th November – Rock & Roll Hotel, Washington DC – SOLD OUT