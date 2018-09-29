OK Button are a Scottish-based three-piece made up of Amber Wilson, Nass Donald and Adam Falkner, and The Message is their debut single.

The group originally started when Amber was performing an acoustic set in her home city of Aberdeen and Adam happened to be at the gig. Having formed a friendship the pair started collaborating over email as an escape from the loneliness of being on the road touring with their other respective projects - Amber as vocalist with Bombay Bicycle Club and Morcheeba and Adam as the drummer for One Eskimo and Babyshambles. Amber and Adam ended up teaming up with multi-instrumentalist Nass and writer and producer Craigie Dodds, who has worked with Amy Winehouse, the Sugababes and the Gorillaz.

As their debut single, The Message represents an emotionally raw song about the feeling of being let down by those you trust. Amber’s vocals cut deep as she sings “You motherfuckers won’t bring me down” over deep, soft, electronic sounds. Amber describes how the chorus is channeling her love of 90s hip-hop, as the lyrics emphasise her own strength and independence:

“I was really struggling with the chorus. I wanted to convey the elation of not giving a shit anymore and realising your self-worth, but nothing was doing it for me. I channelled my inner Tupac and we all ended up loving it.”

The result is a thrillingly sanguine - downbeat but rising up, refusing to let things hold you back.