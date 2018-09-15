London duo Moscow Youth Cult have just released their latest single Hospice in anticipation of their forthcoming second album, Brutalist, and it’s a wonderfully intense piece of industrial pop.

In a story that feels a little perfect for their sound, duo Jon Dix and Dan O’Donnell-Smith formed Moscow Youth Cult after they collaborated on an electronic sound installation to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Elite for GameCity, Europe’s biggest video games cultural festival.

With a sound that is suitably modernist given their background, Moscow Youth Cult combined driving electronic synth noise with ethereal vocals. As a result Hospice sounds both violent and innocent. There is a little bit of a Health and Crystal Castles sound here, but Hospice shows MYC have something unique to offer in the way it builds to a climax that feels overlwhelming, in a good way.

Check out Hospice below.