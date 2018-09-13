Deep psychedelic vibes abound here on the new song from Still Parade, aka Berlin-based musician Nickolas Kramer, who I first featured here all the way back in 2014.

In part inspired by dreams, and the subjective and intangible nature of reality, Kramer’s second album Soon Enough attempts to pull together nine songs that document his own personal experience of reality. There’s also a fair amount of David Lynch’s Twin Peaks inspiring all of this talk of dreams and reality. Describing his experience of taking a creative vacation to work on the album in Los Angeles, Kramer says:

“I stayed in a red room in the reddest place in Silverlake, close to Koreatown. Everything was red in this apartment, the floors were red, the walls were red, the sofas were red. The guy I was renting from had all these German vinyl records on the wall, so the first thing I saw after a 15 hour flight from Berlin, were these Stereo Total and Andreas Dorau records. That whole place was like this amazing low budget Twin Peaks set.”

As the title track from the new album, Soon Enough aims to capture an ephemeral moment that can’t be held constant - a beautiful sunset, slipping away. Kramer was clearly touched by his time in LA:

“I was really stunned by all the colours in the sunset. Coming from the gray of Berlin Winter and ending up in this colourful world, it just blows your mind.”

There is an otherworldly beauty to Soon Enough. If you have ever felt a beautiful moment and wished it wouldn’t end, or that it could be revisited, then this gently meandering record is for you. The proggy psychedelic sound comes from the same school as Tame Impala - a little distorted, thick ‘n’ heavy ‘70s bass grounding bruised falsetto vocals - and that only adds to the sense of being lost inside a dream.

Check out Soon Enough below: