CXLOE has already made a bit of a name for herself in her homeland of Australia. Now with new single Show You, her first international release, she is set to blow up widely.

Show You is the kind of pop record that feels like the quickening of your pulse when slip just a little bit deeper in love than you anticipated... One of those moments when someone knows exactly what to say to pull you in. This track has vocals that come tumbling out of CXLOE’s mouth as though they can’t quite come soon enough, and the backing track is the musical equivalent of a firework display going off in your gut.

Lyrically, Show You represents that moment when the veil drops and you make your feelings clear. That scary, beautiful and vulnerable moment where it feels like it’s possible that anything could happen.

Describing the song CXLOE says:

"I wrote 'Show You' in LA with my friend, Sam Farrar. I wanted to write something that felt different to my last two singles, a sound that wasn't necessarily so moody, but still carried the weight of all my emotions at the time. I really wanted to push the love/sex boundaries and 'Show You' was the outcome of that. This song makes me want to laugh and cry at the same time and that's very fitting for me! I often struggle with my words in any type of relationship and can't seem to articulate how I feel; it makes me too nervous. This song is for when words aren’t enough. For when words won't do. When you need to show someone how you feel instead."

I love the excitement this record conveys: anything could happen...