Weather is the latest track from Toronto pop star Ralph, and it’s another lovely record that feels both modern and timeless.

Blending soft chords and gentle vocals, Weather paints a picture of someone who is lost in the uncertainty of a relationship that is still in its early days. Sometimes it’s hard to know whether a connection will endure and outlive its initial environmental triggers… The summer sun may make love burn hot, but will it still be warm as winter sets in.

Appropriately, Ralph’s debut album is due this Autumn. Check out Weather below, and look out for her on tour over the next few months - you can find tour dates at the bottom of this post.