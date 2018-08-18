Stasney Mav is a new musician who writes, plays and produces all of her own music out of her base in Nashville, TN, and just happens to be both in your face and gay. It’s a definite positive to find people with different voices and backgrounds not just making music but also producing…

Stasney Mav’s real name is Caroline Shumate and Bullet is her debut solo release, having previously been involved in side project The Queen and King. And let’s be clear: if Bullet is anything to go by then Shumate has a bright future ahead of her producing and making music.

Bullet is the sort of song my feeble middle-aged straight-white-guy body just can’t help but move to. There is this moment when the beat kicks in at the start of the chorus and it feels like a warm electronic body-blow, as though you just got smacked in the face my your own emotional irrationality. This is sensitive and raw and honest - acknowledging that you can feel two opposing things about a person at the same time, yet them both be true. It’s also catchy as hell.