Bad With Phones is a London/Berlin based songwriter and producer with a penchant for dogs and making music in his shed with his friends.

Following on from his debut single Needles, Bad With Phones is back with a new EP, Bang Bang Chicken. Taken from that EP and available to check out here is Kiss The Matter.

Kiss The Matter is a track resplendent in warm synths and softly sung vocals tracing out weird lyrical motifs against swirling melodies. Kiss The Matter feels both uplifting and compassionate and deeply pedestrian. A lover tries to keep things together whilst faced with the mundanity of modern life. Sometimes we just can’t make the pieces fit... Is it me or is it you?

Check out Kiss The Matter below and listen to the full EP Bang Bang Chicken here.