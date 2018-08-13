Big sun kissed California feelings seep out of this lovely hazy lo-fi gem from west coast native musician Henry Nowhere.

Having started in music as an on-call guitarist in the Bay Area and with a four-year global tour with Day Wave under his belt, Henry recently moved to LA. It is there that he recorded his new EP, Not Going Back, and earlier this year released his first single Problems of the Heart.

The title track from his forthcoming EP, Not Going Back layers beautiful fuzzy guitars and sparkling melodies that combined with his sleepy vocals to feel like that warm sun resting on my skin.

Describing the song, Henry says:

“The feeling of being lost and content is a recurring theme in my writing. There is a big part of me that wants to drop it all, wander about and appreciate the world’s wonder. I know this impulse does not make me special in the least. For me music serves the purpose of giving the listener that sort of care free getaway in a 3 minute bite-size form. That was my goal for this song and most of the EP for that matter.”

This song takes me back to memories of that Bay Area sunshine, surrounded by warmth, hope and nature.