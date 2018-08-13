It has been over 18-months since I last featured Brighton collective LOYAL on these pages, but their latest track Everything (She) is the kind of beautifully enigmatic track I just can’t turn off. And I want it in your ears too, because it’s lovely.

Everything (She) is the band’s first song since their Light Up For You EP last year, a release that awarded LOYAL with comparisons to the xx, James Blake and Rhye. This new track comes ahead of a forthcoming EP which pulls together disco, house and funk into a glistening piece of nostalgic pop.

Describing the track the band say:

”Everything (She) is our first single since Light up for You. Towards the end of our last EP, the world we were crafting with our music was beginning to become slightly less pixelated and more defined. Maybe too defined...Our mission has always been for our words and music to tell the listener more about themselves then it tells them about us and our experiences. Who are we anyway? We are just a vessel - and we respect that what listeners may gleam from our music has potential to be far greater than our initial design. It may sound cryptic to some - but for us it's simple. With "Everything (She)" we explore the power of our 'everything'. It may be a lover to some, a drug to others, perhaps a hero who lights your eyes when not all is going your way..."

Take a moment to figure out what your Everything is and then hit play below...