Stroller is the new single from Tunnelview, and the second track to be lifted from their forthcoming EP Thurzdazed.

Tunnelview is the name for multi-instrumentalist Bradley Peters and producer Zachary Thomas. Having originally started making indie-rock, the pair gradually became increasingly interested in pop music, synthesisers and drum machines, or which there are plenty here.

With thick bass lines and funky drum patterns, Stroller has a lovely warm and baggy feel. The big beats create a sound that is part 90s R&B, part hip house, all brought together by some vocals that plead for just a moment's calm, please. With influences that span Prince, Phoenix, Blood Orange, Toro y Moi and Wild Nothing you should be expecting something with plenty of left-field charm.

The band describe Stroller as being about holding loved ones close whilst it feels like the world is spinning out of control, and that’s a feeling I can get behind. I love this track - positive sentiment married to quirky and inventive pop music. Check it out below: