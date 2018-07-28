Thrill You Kill You is the one-woman musical project of Fei-Fei. Having previously DJ’d, Fei-Fei swapped her turntables to focus on creating indie, post punk and electronica. The music was written, recorded and produced by Fei-Fei herself, even recording vocals in her bathroom on a cheap microphone.

The result is this passionately lofi slice of melodic aggression. Riding On Your Misery is a song aimed at Fei-Fei’s doubters, as she describes, “Riding On Your Misery is a fuck-you to everyone who said I wasn’t good enough”. It’s a high-octane and emotionally naked assault that is pretty much impossible to turn your back on. On that sense of vulnerability, Fei-Fei says:

“I used to shut out the softer, emotional side of myself. I spent most of my life putting up walls, developing thick skin. This is the first time I’ve been brave enough to just be me.”

Check out Riding On Your Misery below: