Coming from cinematic synth-pop duo LightHouse, Nebula is a cosmic slice of electronic pop. Consisting of Katya Richardson and Logan Nelson, LA-based LightHouse started at to create modern cinematic music combining acoustic sounds and synth-based textures.

Nebula itself feels like it is floating in space - whispered vocals giving way to a psychedelic chorus that attempts to capture the wide open environment. With a vocal hook that swings on big melodies like planets’ orbits, there is something otherworldly about this song and I love it.

Nebula is LightHouse’s third single and it precedes their forthcoming EP, set to be released this autumn.