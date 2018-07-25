Receipts is the new alt-R&B-pop joint from NYC based musician Dominique.

Having first discovered her passion for music making growing up in Florida, Dominique started out making music in Garage Band and playing live at local coffee shops and talent shows. Having taken a break to pursue a degree in Biology at NYU when she was 18, Dominique got back into music making upon graduating.

Having already received attention from NME and The Line Of Best Fit, Dominique is determined to show the various sides to her sound on her forthcoming EP. Receipts is out now and provides a taste of what to expect.

Receipts is a song the describes the experience of being asked by an ex-love for a second chance, but being too overwhelmed by all the memories of things they have done wrong in the past. Dominique’s laid back vocal perfectly captures the world-weary sound of someone who has already heard to many excuses. With a cool synth melody and layered vocals Receipts manages to sound fresh and modern but also remarkably simple and restrained.

Describing the process of making he song, Dominique says:

“Working on the record with my songwriter friends MDA and EJAE was such an uplifting experience and I’m so happy with what these two talented women contributed to the track. To top it off, my dad played bass on each chorus in the song, and I got to record him myself when I visited my hometown last month.”

Check out Receipts below.