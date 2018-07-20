Originating from Nashville, TN, Upwhirl are duo Nina and Michael Green and together they make rock influenced by electronic and computer-based sound design. They have just unveiled their new track Depth, ahead of their forthcoming debut album.

Depth is one of those songs that I knew I had to share as soon as I heard it. That bass line is just something else - majestically dark and organic... It’s a little White Stripes, a Little Nine Inch Nails. Nina’s vocals float above this track like they are untouchable, all the while sinewy distortion and rhythms pulverise those of us forced to exist on this earthly plane.

Throw in the paranoia-inducing video and you have something just a little bit wonderful. This all feels like it could have come straight out of season one of True Detective.