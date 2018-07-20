It has been a few years since I’ve covered Tep No here, a Canadian artist who originally came to my attention as a result of his blissed-out R&B and electronic music.

Who We Are hits the exact moments that make Tep No’s music so wonderful. This is a warm, sun drenched track that feels like half-remembered memories. On hearing this I’m suddenly back in Mediterranean back streets, slowly baking in the midday sun whilst I wait for a little relief. I’m remembering the blissful feel of seawater at my feet or the cooling embrace of climbing into a pool as I slip away from the humid heat. It’s like being hit with your favourite memories from a forgotten holiday.

Describing the track, Tep No says:

“The song is about a lifelong bond between friends and lovers, sharing moments while getting high, reflecting on the past and realizing that you're in a better place because you have the support of the people in your life.”

Check out Who We Are below: