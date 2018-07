Malibu is a new dreamy new wave song from NYC based musician DD Walker.

DD Walker, real name Alex, describes Malibu as being “An exercise in the anxieties of modern love in crowded places”. The musical equivalent of shifting waves, Malibu rides along on a pumping base of tight percussion whilst guitars pick out dreamlike guitar melodies. DD Walker’s earnest and impassioned vocals soar on an irresistible chorus, and all in all this feels like a pretty perfect pop record.

Check out Malibu below: