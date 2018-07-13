Glowing is the latest song from Minneapolis husband-and-wife duo Bora York, and their first song in three years.

A song about unconditional love, Glowing captures that feeling of being so in love with someone that nothing else matters. As songwriter Chris Bartels describes it:

“It’s about being so in love with someone that it doesn't matter what they look like at any given time, or what their mood is, or anything really—this type of love goes way beyond feelings. No matter what, this person is always glowing to you.”

Glowing is the kind of joyful sounding sunbeam of a record I just can’t really resist. Full of tight layered percussion and jubilant melodies, this is the sound of bouncing down the street with your head full of someone who warms your heart up and makes you smile involuntarily.

Whilst the band have been busy growing their family together and writing music for side projects, they have always been working on the next phase of Bora York. Expect more to come in the wake of Glowing.