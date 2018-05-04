I See Red is an audiovisual band hailing from Sweden and their latest song Space is an epic sounding multi-textural cosmic ballad.

Space is the kind of music that exists somewhere between the mind of James Murphy, David Bowie and Björk, all of whom are name checked by I See Red, but I detect a little Flaming Lips in here too. This is what I call kitchen sink music - everything has been thrown in

The combination of slow, rich and heavy hip-hop style beats, glitchy electronic beeps and huge sweeping orchestral strings give Space an epic feel. It is an aural accompaniment to staring the abyss and coming face-to-face with our own mortality.

Check out Space below and feel the universe get just a little bit bigger: