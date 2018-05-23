Words is the new single from musician Seaker, a haunting and spectral piece of music about the complexity of emotion that comes with being truly connected to another person.

Seaker, real name Kiran Hungan, grew up in North East England but with an experience that differed from what was regarded typical at the time. With an Indian father and English mother, Kiran’s upbringing featured a varied sensory experience taking in different tastes and sounds.

With her music, Hungan has looked to bring the layered and complex experience of her upbringing to bear. The result is a sound that is soft yet strong, timid yet dramatic and sad yet hopeful. Talking in advance of this release Hungan described her musical motivation as follows:

“I try to make music that is epic and delicate at the same time. I love those spine-tingly moments when there’s an unexpected emotional twist in a song or a tiny whispered vocal moves into a huge layered block of sound. When I was a kid, it was sad, vast, filmic songs that always got me. I think for a long time I associated art with sadness and only took something seriously in an artistic sense if it was melancholic. I think that shows still in how I write, though I also feel very full of hope and wonder... so it’s not all doom and gloom.”

Words itself captures the feeling of a connection deep and complex enough that it is never as simple as one thing - instead it is multifaceted and indescribable. A form of love that refuses to be pinned down or crystalised or held constant. Sometimes you can only know something through the direct experience of it. Again, in Kiran’s own words:

“Words is a song about the ins and outs of love, so you might call it a love song, sort of. It's about how emotions fall outside of boxes and also the vast and confusing depths of emotion we're capable of feeling when we're really connected to someone. It's also about hoping you're enough for someone you really love, and trying to explain how you feel, but the words never seem to say enough.”

Check out Words below.