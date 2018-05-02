These Days. I Don’t Know is the new single from Danish alt-pop musician Goss and it follows in the wake of previous hits I Want To Know????? and Soo Bad.

There is an interesting collision at play on this new track from Goss. The artist himself has commented on this, but it feels both urgent and lackadaisical, rapid yet laid back, introspective yet publicly so. The production work here seems to weave its way around Goss’ bruised vocal performance, a little like everything is suspended in mid-air. A moment captured and preserved. That outro is just so perfect too.

Describing the track Goss says:

"Lyrically I am inspired by this new scene of poets writing about the internet, digital currencies, software, etc. I always felt the internet was an unpoetic place but I think this new wave of poets are making the complexity of the digital world beautiful. On the production side I wanted the track to have a certain pace but at the same time have it feeling somewhat laid back. I love when a production give a feeling of both being fast and slow at the same time. Both melancholic and optimistic, complicated and simple.”

Check out These Days. I Don’t Know below: