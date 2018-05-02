Glass is a collaboration between two Norwegian, producer ÅSN and singer Inga, and it’s a snappy piece of addictively melodic pop.

With a solid beat and layered production and appropriately crystalline vocals from Inga, this is a little slice of musical determination to move through the turgid reality of your day-to-day. Glass depicts the compromises and complexity that become a reality of long term relationships and how that contrasts to the. sense of relative simplicity experienced in the early days of love.

Check out Glass below: