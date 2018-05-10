Keep Me Up is the latest track from emerging alt-pop musician Charlotte Lawrence.

Initially sounding like a record describing a romance turned sour, Keep Me Up actually details Lawrence’s struggles with anxiety. The track came out of a panic attack the artist experienced during a recording session. The experience almost put a stop to her singing that day, but instead she worked to create Keep Me Up about the experience instead.

There is both helplessness and hope in Keep Me Up. Fear and determination laid bare in a form that must have taken genuine bravery. The result is an honest and brutal portrayal of what it feels like to wrestle with emotional and physical moments of panic, and the general struggle against mental illness.

Describing the record, Charlotte says:

“I've always had anxiety. It's not something we talk about a lot but people are being more open about their mental health. I felt it was important to talk about it in my music and help other people who might be struggling.”

I admire this track for the honesty and vulnerability - engaging fans in a territory people are only just beginning to feel comfortable talking about. Check it out below: